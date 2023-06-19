Letters to the Editor: A democracy isn’t a meritocracy. We need affirmative action

A demonstrator holds a sign expressing support for affirmative action outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in an affirmative action case in 2015.

To the editor: When it comes to college admissions and other processes, some people have a mistaken understanding of the American way of life. (“Affirmative action isn’t hurting Asian Americans. Here’s why that myth survives,” Opinion, June 14)

We do not live in a “meritocracy.” Rather, we live in a “democracy.” Consequently, neither merit nor, in the case of college admissions, success is predicated on numbers or test scores alone.

In a democracy, other factors come into play, and the best interest of the group sometimes comes in conflict with one’s individual rights. Such is the case with affirmative action.

Although it is not perfect, affirmative action is an attempt to correct past and current wrongs relative to race and other aspects of unfairness in our society.

There is another issue of concern relative to college and university admissions. That is this perception that these “prestigious” universities are better than other schools. Historically, based on class and alumni advantages, this may be true; but relative to education, it is not.

Warren Furutani, Gardena

The writer served in the California state Assembly from 2008-2012.

To the editor: Writers Janelle Wong and Viet Thanh Nguyen assert that the use of affirmative action does not result in discrimination against Asian Americans in college admissions.

Still, there is a probability that regardless of affirmative action, a racial component exists in college admissions. To assure the public that none actually exists, admissions officers should adopt a completely blind application process, whereby applicants are assigned an identification number that hides a person’s name.

Following the screening and selection of applicants, only then should a student’s racial identity be revealed. Perhaps an independent committee consisting of non-university workers can be selected to monitor such an admissions process.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park