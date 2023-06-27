Letters to the Editor: Fine, expunge Trump’s impeachments. It can’t undo history

To the editor: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was one of many representatives held captive in the U.S. Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Shortly after the incursion, McCarthy commented: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

It seems that McCarthy, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and others have extremely short memories about the events, as they want the speaker to delete that history by trying to expunge the former president’s two impeachments.

Why not? After all, Republican-controlled governments across the country want to erase the history of racism, misogyny and homophobia.

But this history cannot be erased, even as McCarthy raises the possibility. This is the history of a failed coup and a failed party, and it cannot be undone.

Kathryn Louyse, Glendale

To the editor: Your article on the “staggering legal crisis looming” from Donald Trump’s indictments if he is elected president in 2024 is completely missing the point.

If he is elected, we will have a much bigger crisis to contend with. This country barely survived his first term, which literally ended with an attempted coup, and the next term would be unimaginable and unsurvivable.

The news media need to focus on the real problem.

Howard Cott, Los Angeles