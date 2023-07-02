Letters to the Editor: Readers bid farewell to L.A. Times columnist Nicholas Goldberg

Departing columnist Nicholas Goldberg “didn’t always write stances that I agreed with,” says a reader, “but isn’t that why we have a free press?”

To the editor: I appreciate the efforts at nuanced discourse that departing columnist Nicholas Goldberg undertook during his tenure. (“One last opinion,” Opinion, June 30)

He didn’t always write stances that I agreed with, but isn’t that why we have a free press and the ability to examine our own positions on topics? Perhaps the greatest capacity for a person is to change their opinion after considering another perspective.

Of the things he mentioned in his final column, the gruesome Jan. 6 event remains a harshly etched moment, and it just won’t fade.

I get fatigued just writing these short missives to The Times. I can only imagine what the two articles a week over a few years would do to me.

Dean Katz, Ventura

To the editor: I am one year south of 80 and have loved The Times since my dad read me the “funnies” everyday. Although there is not much left of the print edition, I treasure it each morning.

How very sad to read Goldberg’s “one last opinion” — yet another woeful example of the demise of print journalism.

I’ll miss him and so many other gifted journalists.

Babette Wilk, Valley Village

To the editor: Bravo, Mr. Goldberg. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed your columns these last few years and sympathize with all the seemingly intractable issues plaguing this tiny world.

We progressives are especially prone to depression about our society, as the apathy grows daily. Our kids and grandkids will inherit the mess. Hopefully they can forgive us.

Keep up the good fight.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga