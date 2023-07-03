Letters to the Editor: Homelessness in L.A. is up again. Does a solution even exist?

To the editor: I’ve studied the issue of homelessness in Los Angeles County for many years, reading everything I can get my hands on. I’ve come to several conclusions. (“Homelessness continues to soar, jumping 9% in L.A. County, 10% in the city,” June 29)

First, in regard to the 75,000 people who are homeless in Los Angeles County, there are 75,000 different stories and reasons for the condition these people are in.

Second, the answer to helping them would be to hire an army of social workers who would each have a manageable case load to get to the bottom of each client’s problems and needs.

My third and final conclusion is that the cost of doing this would be prohibitive. I’m just as perplexed and frustrated now as when I began my search for an answer.

Ron Garber, Duarte

To the editor: What if we shelter 100% of Los Angeles’ homeless people? Then what? Getting people off the streets and into safe environments is just one of many necessary steps to take. Do we keep these people housed and supported forever?

Until there is a big-picture program focused on providing the system and resources that enable a large portion of the homeless population to become self-sufficient, the problem will get worse. For those unable or unlikely to become self-sufficient, other action is necessary, as temporary housing is no answer.

There is likely no problem we can’t solve if we look at the big picture. We need public forums to explore better approaches. Does anyone expect a different result if we keep doing the same thing?

Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey

To the editor: The fact that homelessness in Los Angeles has increased by 10% only underscores the vital importance of returning the constitutional right of bankruptcy back to student loan debt.

Student loan debt is the only type of consumer debt that is uniquely stripped of the right to declare bankruptcy, and this has resulted in millions of Americans being trapped in a lifetime of indentured servitude.

Further, in light of the Supreme Court decision overturning President Biden’s debt cancellation plan, we can expect a massive increase in the already colossal homelessness epidemic. This increase will only be exacerbated in Los Angeles, where the cost of living has far outpaced wages.

If bankruptcy rights were restored to both federal and private student loan debt, this would be a significant tool in the arsenal to combat increasing homelessness.

Lisa Ansell, Beverly Hills

To the editor: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Could it be that our policies are contributing to homelessness?

It is hard to keep roof over one’s head, especially for people at the bottom of economic scale in a place as expensive as Los Angeles. At some point many are faced with bad choices.

Meanwhile, with best intentions we have made living on public streets an acceptable option. Today it may seem to a person like the least bad option to take, but it is a trap. Addiction and violence quickly follow, even if they were not the cause of one’s problems at first.

Serge Dubovitsky, Los Angeles

To the editor: Some news outlets are reporting that the rise in Los Angeles’ homeless population is proof that the money and energy Mayor Karen Bass is spending on the problem are not working.

Let me just remind readers that the current numbers were derived six months ago, when Bass had just barely taken office. We’ll have to wait for data on the effectiveness of current programs until the next homeless count.

Joel Robbins, Moorpark