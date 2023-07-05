Letters to the Editor: Why solar energy vs. Mojave Desert wildlife is a false choice

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas is the site of one of the nation’s largest rooftop solar arrays.

To the editor: The article “Solar sprawl is tearing up the Mojave Desert. Is there a better way?” highlights many of the challenges with desert solar, but the choice between “conservation” and “renewable energy” is a false one.

Failing to deploy large-scale renewable energy does not save desert species from extinction. Rather, they are out of the habitat destruction “pot” into the climate change “fire.”

We should absolutely protect endangered species, but this thinking is a favorite among climate change deniers, from Tucker Carlson and former President Trump opposing wind turbines for chopping up birds, to claims that offshore wind farms harm whales. It ignores the millions of animals and habitats previously or currently destroyed by fossil fuels, from oil spills to mining operations to a rapidly heating planet.

Steps should be taken to minimize habitat loss from these solar farms (the Gemini project mentioned is a great example), but blocking them entirely is shortsighted and naive.

Jessie Warme, Reseda

To the editor: Thank you for a long and thoughtful article. Seeking more comprehensive solutions, I note that little is said about reducing our demand for energy.

People cannot conceive that we go back to shared mass transit, increase efficiency or truly make an honest effort to reduce the amount of energy we use. People have become too self-indulgent. Sacrifice has become a dirty word.

My religious upbringing taught me that sacrifice was a loving practice in pursuit of the good that we strive for.

Virginia Bernal, Santa Ana

To the editor: I enjoyed reading the article on the effect of large-scale solar power on the Mojave Desert habitat. Unfortunately, continued degradation of the desert environment is, ultimately, a consequence of human overpopulation.

I wish the article had mentioned that we could be arguing about the best way to reverse population growth instead of arguing about the best way to install solar.

Rick Hutto, Missoula, Mont.