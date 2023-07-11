Letters to the Editor: Doctors tired of online harassment should quit social media

A survey has found that online harassment of doctors and researchers took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To the editor: It seems to me that there is a simple solution for doctors tired of online harassment — they should cancel their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and all other social media accounts.

Go cold turkey. Keep an email address for friends, family and business associates.

Any abusive messages to that address will be accompanied by the address from which it was sent. File such messages and addresses of origin for future use.

Oliver Seely, Lakewood

To the editor: The article on doctors facing online harassment is the best argument yet for completely banning social media sites.

Heretofore, one could vent displeasure with a letter to the editor of the local newspaper. Commonly held limitations to 1st Amendment rights would be used by the editor as a filter.

Threats and harassment would never make it to print.

Donald Croley, Hermosa Beach