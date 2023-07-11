Letters to the Editor: Is the Supreme Court being reactionary, or is it just doing its job?

To the editor: The headline for Jean Guerrero’s column, “The Supreme Court is waging war on young people,” is both misleading and infuriating.

Apparently Guerrero and those who agree with her do not understand that the job of the Supreme Court is to adjudicate, not make laws. If the justices find a law is not in line with the guidelines of the Constitution, they have a duty to rule that law unconstitutional.

Of course these decisions will disappoint a lot of people. But if you talk to constitutional lawyers, chances are they will tell you the recent decisions were not the result of judicial activism, but that the justices were correct in their interpretation of the Constitution.

Phil Hyman, Van Nuys

To the editor: No one should despair over this reactionary Supreme Court. The simple solution is for Democrats to protect the president and Senate and reclaim the House in 2024, and then enlarge the court.

Given the current state of the Republican Party, this should be a slam dunk. Some will say that adding justices will weaken the court, but that ship has already sailed.

Vote like your lives depend on it.

John Sherwood, Topanga

To the editor: The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022 overturned Roe vs. Wade not because of anyone’s belief about abortion itself, but because the Constitution did not confer the right to an abortion. The states retain the power to regulate abortion.

Biden’s debt forgiveness was overturned because Congress holds the power over spending, not the executive.

Both Harvard and the University of North Carolina were sued because their admissions process discriminated against Asians. The court told them to stop.

All three cases were decided on legal, not social issues. Don’t confuse the two. This is the way the law is supposed to work.

Kevin Minihan, Los Angeles

To the editor: Encouraging young people to vote in 2024 is the most empowering and constructive option, not only for Gen Z and millennials, but for us all.

We need to elect leaders who will continue to expand human rights and move the country forward, not backward.

Eduardo Escobar, Glendale