Letters to the Editor: Actors and writers are on strike. Bring back the eviction moratorium

To the editor: With actors in the SAG-AFTRA union joining the Writers Guild of America on strike, and the recent revelation of the studios’ strategy to break the unions by allowing “things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” it’s time to bring back eviction moratoriums in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, keep the moratoriums in place until six months after the strikes end, so workers can get back on their feet.

Only Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. City Council members and officials elsewhere in the county can protect the striking workers from the abject cruelty of the studios. People taking a stand to protect their livelihoods deserve to have someone watching their backs.

Advertisement

Christopher Flynn, Studio City

..

To the editor: Reading about the striking writers hits a nerve.

The wealthy of this nation take so much and leave those with talent, genius and love of their craft never fully recognized or compensated for their efforts.

Without writers, the actors on screen and others who rely on their work do not shine. It seems the studio executives and their ilk do not care about this.

I wonder if executives could meet the creative demands of everyone on set. I’d love to see them try.

Sydney Brainard, Dallas

..

To the editor: Sorry, but someone needs to ask — what if artificial intelligence writes better scripts? Will we be forced to watch inferior movies and TV shows written by humans?

Advertisement

A case in point is the 2023 movie “65” with Adam Driver. Based on the absurdities in the movie, the writers apparently never took a science class. AI would not have likely made such blatant errors.

Before 1900, a person could earn a good living making socks by hand. Then machines took over. The Luddites protested, but to no avail.

Glen Gray, Marina del Rey