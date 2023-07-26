Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Santa Barbara News-Press bankruptcy deals another blow to local news

Protesters gather, one holding sign that reads 'Don't kill our great paper'
Santa Barbara residents rally in front of the Santa Barbara News-Press offices in 2006. The paper announced last week that it was ceasing publication.
(Michael A. Mariant / Associated Press)
To the editor: I grew up reading the Santa Barbara News-Press. Images of my father reading it in the evenings and typing earnest, oft-published letters-to-the-editor — a lesson I internalized! — remain vivid childhood memories. The moderate-leaning daily was an integral part of my life growing up in a city I knew was special even as a child. Its historic De La Guerra Plaza location — which hosted the Old Spanish Days fiesta — engendered awe.

I returned during graduate school in the mid-1980s to do a journalism internship with the paper and pinched myself that I could enter its venerable portal as a member of the staff with my own byline. Upon graduating, I realized newspapers were already facing untenable headwinds and redirected my focus to tech.

The publication’s ignominious endorsement of former President Trump, the first such endorsement from a daily paper, seemed to cement its rightward turn after Wendy McCaw’s purchase in 2000 from the New York Times Co.

I subscribe to both the L.A. Times’ print edition and our own struggling daily (one of the few to see an actual paper land on our driveway), and I lament the dire direction each is taking. Social media is not a replacement for local, ink-on-your-hands information.

Mary MacGregor, La Quinta

To the editor: Yes, newspapers are having a difficult time surviving in 2023. I am a woman in my late 70s who remembers the vital role our Santa Barbara News-Press provided to our county. Every morning before my dad went to work, he had his coffee and the paper. Then when my grandmother had finished her day, I can still see her resting on her bed reading the paper. Finally, it was my turn to check out the news — the comics were quite important to an 8-year-old.

But the point is that the Santa Barbara News-Press died in the year 2000 when McCaw took it over, leading to this very sad set of events.

Katherine Chapman Wetzel, Santa Barbara

