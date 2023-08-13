Letters to the Editor: Diana Marcum’s writing was ‘beyond beautiful. It was bewitching.’

To the editor: It was with great sadness that I read of the death of former Times reporter Diana Marcum, an extraordinary writer.

Every school year, I pull out her 2017 piece, “Along with the migrating steelhead, Oregon river pool holds life lessons,” to exemplify the craftsmanship of real writing. As part of my plan to dissuade middle schoolers from falling into the trap of formulaic prose, I have them break down this article, closely examining Marcum’s many “author moves.”

She opens simply, elegantly, deceptively: “Everyone on the river calls it ‘Lee’s pool,’ and that alone might be proof one person can make a difference.” A single-sentence paragraph. Who needs more?

She closes with equal grace: “‘It appears to be,’ begins [Lee] Spencer — and pauses to take a long look at everything around him — ‘simply enough to be here.’” Full-circle writing; a one-sentence closure that echoes the opening, with nary an “in conclusion” in sight.

The piece is equally rich in sensory language, yet contains only a single simile — an opportunity to point out that similes, like Tabasco sauce, are best used sparingly.

When I ask my students to distill the feeling of this piece into a single word, they invariably say “calm.”

Marcum’s writing was beyond beautiful. It was bewitching. She shall be sorely missed.

Wendy Schramm, Vista

To the editor: Thank you for reporter James Rainey’s beautiful tribute to Diana Marcum. Her pieces were so wonderful; I remember many of them and even cut out and saved some.

She was truly special and helped make The Times worth reading.

Monica Wyatt, Santa Monica