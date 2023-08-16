Letters to the Editor: I taught in Murrieta schools before transphobia took hold. What the hell happened?

Supporters of a policy to inform parents if their child is transgender hold up signs during a Murrieta Valley school board meeting on Thursday.

To the editor: I taught language arts and American history in the Murrieta Valley Unified School District for 20 years, retiring in 2015. That last year, my room was the gathering space for the first Gay-Straight Alliance meetings, a place where students attending our middle school could talk to and hear from high school students about their experiences, to receive assurances their presence would be welcome. (“Murrieta school district mandates parental notification if child is transgender,” Aug. 11)

The materials in our history classes were rich with sources presenting the realities of our past — both its glories and its horrors — and I received no complaints from parents.

My heart is heavy thinking about my colleagues now teaching in the school district, where staff are required to report transgender or gender-nonconforming students to their parents. What the hell happened? Who opened the door and let bigotry and fear flood the halls?

Advertisement

We know the answer, so what are we going to do about it? Vote. Show up. Wave the flags high and in solidarity with knowledge, acceptance and love.

Mollie Tammone, Oceanside

..

To the editor: The current debate of one-size-fits-all will always leave one group feeling that their rights have been infringed upon. The children affected are not part of this debate because, after all, they are children. But it’s all about them and their well-being.

If an educator notices that a student is trans or gender-nonconforming, there should be a conversation, between them. If the child doesn’t want their parents to know, that should be the end of it, but teachers should stay involved.

The child’s parents may already know, so end of story. Or the child might want help in telling their family. My point is that the first conversation should be with the child.

Elaine Morris, Solvang

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Parents have every right to know what is happening to their children at school. That this is even a topic of discussion is sad.

David McDaniel, Capistrano Beach

..

To the editor: The kids whom these school board members would out are precisely the ones who need protection the most.

The parents with healthy relationships with their kids already know and support them. The youngsters who feel that they can only explore their identity with trusted adults at school are the ones who fear what would happen if their parents found out before they were ready to come out to their families.

How many kids will be thrown out of the house, held in isolation or otherwise harmed due to the behavior of these transphobic people?

Roberta Fox, Costa Mesa