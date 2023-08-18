Letters to the Editor: Thankfully, I transitioned years ago. Today’s GOP is endangering transgender kids

To the editor: I am transgender. Fortunately, I transitioned when there was much less hostility toward us, and with today’s conservative intolerance, I find myself thankful that I am now a senior citizen who stays largely “under the radar” of those who would eradicate us. (“Lacking political power in California, conservatives turn focus to local school boards,” Aug. 15)

Today, I see this erroneous belief that LGBTQ+ people are trying to “enlist” our youth. From personal experience, I can guarantee you that this is not anywhere close to the truth. We would never encourage others to take on that emotional pain of grappling with LGBTQ+ feelings if it was not already a part of their psychological makeup. We go through a lot to live as the persons we are and support others who want to do the same.

This effort to force public schools to out transgender students seems to be a case of “we are personally offended, even though it doesn’t affect us personally, therefore we must legislate this out of existence.” This thinking does not acknowledge that such a policy hurts, rather than helps, those who need love and support.

Advertisement

And, having come of age in that earlier era of relative tolerance, I can attest to the fact that a lot of people dealing with their own LGBTQ+ existence whose loved ones reject them may not be alive for long. I hope the control freaks never have to deal with losing someone they insist they are protecting.

Kymberleigh Richards, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: One must ask, exactly what kind of power do California Republicans hope to extract by taking their anti-transgender activism to school districts?

Is it the power to out transgender students irrespective of the very real consequences of being ostracized, marginalized and abandoned?

Individuals like Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona), who attempt to burnish their conservative credentials by endangering the lives of kids under the MAGA-red banner of parental rights, only serve to fan the flames of hate and fear in those for whom the last refuge of discrimination is always ignorance.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley