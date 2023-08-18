Letters to the Editor: He was a law-abiding good guy with a gun — until he allegedly killed his wife

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, right, is seen during a hearing in downtown Los Angeles Aug. 15.

To the editor: Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson’s case is the gold standard for gun control.

His easy access to a concealed gun was seemingly the dispositive factor in his wife’s alleged murder, for which he recently pleaded not guilty. He was ostensibly a respected, law-abiding member of the community — exactly the type of person gun advocates say should be able to possess a gun and carry one in a concealed manner.

Yet, because he chose to drink and argue with his wife, he “lost it” and shot his wife when he pulled a gun from his ankle holster and killed her, according to prosecutors.

Statistics show the chances of a family member being shot and killed by a gun increase dramatically when a gun is kept in the home. This tragedy exposes the myth of a “good guy with a gun.”

Ray McKown, Torrance

To the editor: So Ferguson allegedly got into an argument with his wife and shot her dead. He had a pistol in an ankle holster, according to prosecutors.

A tragedy of course, and his career in shambles. But on a good note, his right to keep and bear arms under the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment was fully intact.

You never know when you might be drunk enough to allegedly want to kill a family member.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia