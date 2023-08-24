Letters to the Editor: Laura Ann Carleton’s killing should put all LGBTQ+ people and allies on alert

A photo of Mag.Pi owner Laura Ann Carleton is seen at a makeshift memorial outside her store in Cedar Glen, Calif., on Aug. 19.

To the editor: The killing of Laura Ann Carleton over her decision to fly the LGBTQ+ pride flag outside her store was not “senseless.” It had a very specific message from the intolerant right for Americans: “Do not stand up for or defend the people we hate. Do not interfere as we cut them out of the herd, as we condemn their existence, and as we affirm our right to sit at the top of the American caste system.”

Carleton’s killing is a reminder to us all that the cruel and irresponsible behavior by what used to be the Republican Party has consequences that are not limited to the LGBTQ+ community, the immigrant community, the Black community or any other group they seek to bully into submission (or nonexistence).

Their kind of xenophobia and hate has no bottom and could be deployed against anyone of us who gets in their way. We must stand for the real, diverse, vital America of the future.

Duane Bindschadler, Venice

To the editor: I went into Carleton’s store in Cedar Glen near Lake Arrowhead for the first time last month. I told the woman ringing up my newly acquired squirrel salt and pepper shakers that I enjoyed the “vibe of the store.”

I wish I had been more explicit, letting her know that it was the flag that drew me in — the flag that Carleton died for, the one that made me feel as if this mountain community was a place where friends and family could feel welcome and at home.

Erika Wright, Los Angeles

To the editor: If the picture is not clear enough for everyone, LGBTQ+ individuals are under attack.

It is time for the those of us who support a diverse, inclusive, welcoming community to speak up and tell those who would be pushed back into the closet that we stand with them.

Tom Iannucci, Los Angeles