Letters to the Editor: California climate disconnect: We’re building McMansions in dry brushland

To the editor: I’m proud California is leading the nation and heartened by the steps already underway. But to answer the question of whether what we’re doing is enough: No, it’s not.

Wildfires are increasing but McMansion developments are underway in brushland.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power set severe water restrictions last summer, but sod is about $1 per square foot at Home Depot.

Our grid nearly collapsed during last September’s heat waves, but we send thousands of students back to school in buildings with no air conditioning.

We hope a few state offices can solve climate change while the rest of us proceed as normal. That’s a fantasy.

Nothing is safe from climate change, so we need to change everything: Tax polluters, put a price on carbon, retrofit infrastructure, stop selling destructive products, overhaul our agriculture, and make every policy decision a climate policy decision.

California’s current plan is better than nothing, but we must strive for more.

Jessie Warme, Reseda