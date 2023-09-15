Letters to the Editor:  The Times shouldn’t have published a comic offensive to Hindus

To the editor: The Sept. 2 comic “Speed Bump” seemed like a deliberate effort to touch off the emotions of Hindus in general. By showing a distraught passenger sitting next to a “Hindu goddess with ten arms” on an airplane, it revealed the cartoonist’s ignorance of Hinduism.

One must understand that a god or goddess is not just an idol or imaginary picture that anyone makes and breaks as they wish. These are sacred Hindu deities that are invoked for worship in every temple and home.

Please do not use them for entertainment purposes. It is wise to leave our gods and goddesses alone, just as with other religious symbols.

Sheela Kene, Irvine