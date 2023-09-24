Letters to the Editor: Theatrics in Congress shows how both parties are abandoning democratic priorities

To the editor: Gone are the days when most members of Congress adhered to venerable democratic traditions in striving to best serve their constituents.

Over the last decade, the GOP has shamelessly abandoned that priority in favor of gaming the political system to enhance its power.

How so? Republicans have learned that petty performative politics reliably produces far more electoral benefits than an incisive party platform.

Advertisement

Democrats’ efforts to game the system have proven less effective, as they have been inclined to overestimate the intelligence — and underestimate the gullibility — of the average voter.

Hence the GOP’s impeach-Biden theatrics that columnist Jonah Goldberg denounces (“Why Republicans’ impeachment of Biden may be stupid enough to work,” Opinion, Sept. 19). With the vast majority of voters already decided — and nearly evenly split — swaying a minute percentage of undecided voters with impeachment misinformation may well suffice for former President Trump to defeat President Biden.

David Schaffer, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Democratic bigwigs and their smaller party siblings maintain fidelity to a Democratic National Committee narrative that gives new credence to our lying eyes as we view President Biden’s fibs and confabulations. The party tale is that there is nothing to see in the investigations of multiple House committees that have disclosed tantalizing evidence about potential skullduggery about and within the Biden family. They will sacrifice Hunter Biden to preserve the big guy by claiming that there is nothing sticking to the president. How these claimants maintain a straight face when parroting party propaganda that defies common sense is why most citizens detest our politics. A formal impeachment inquiry will force Democrats of all sizes to put their long pants on and take care of important business.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati, Ohio

..

To the editor: With all the reasons Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) has given for starting impeachment hearings against President Biden, he has failed to state the one that is most obvious to me, and the one that he was most foolish to state during Trump’s first run for the presidency. Welcome to Benghazi 2.0.

Advertisement

In 2015, McCarthy boasted on national television that the Benghazi panel’s work had hurt Hillary Clinton in the polls. I don’t think that he will be that foolish to make a similar statement again with regard to Biden, but you never know when McCarthy is involved.

Robert Rosen, Granada Hills

..

To the editor: The first impeachment effort of former President Trump was a joke. The second impeachment effort of Trump, for all intents and purposes, is still going on. President Biden did his job as president even before he took office by defeating Trump. And now it has come to light that when Biden was vice president, he was allegedly using his influence to help his son with his nefarious moneymaking schemes involving foreign countries. All these impeachment efforts of the controversial Trump or the hustler Biden should stop now. Both parties should “retire” these two guys in the primaries and start over with two new candidates.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda