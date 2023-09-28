Letters to the Editor: On Menendez, Democrats foolishly take the moral high ground

To the editor: We have former President Trump indicted on 91 criminal counts, and he is running for president again. The lying Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is still in Congress.

Weak Democrats, always seizing the high moral ground, are asking Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign over federal bribery charges.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was able to stop President Obama from getting Merrick Garland onto the Supreme Court in 2016 and was able to add two more conservative justices to secure a solid conservative majority for a long time to come. The current majority leader, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), cannot even get even military promotions through the Senate.

When will Democrats learn that taking the high moral ground is a losing proposition in politics?

Menendez has made the right decision. He should not resign.

Charles Blankson, Menifee

To the editor: Lest we forget, Republican leadership has turned a blind eye to its own serial liar George Santos in neighboring New York.

By the way, Santos has been quoted as saying that Menendez should not resign after being charged. Finally, a little bit of bipartisanship!

Jon Rowe, Costa Mesa

To the editor: This Democrat supports the calls for Menendez to resign amid the latest ethical cloud that casts a pall over his ability to serve his state and our country.

I wonder how many who support consequences for this senator would call for another tainted figure to step aside: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

There is allegedly a trail of lavish gifts that Menendez received as he peddled influence. Thomas has also received extraordinary bounty from extremely wealthy individuals who have business that has come before the court.

Menendez is but the tip of the iceberg of ethical rot that is part and parcel of many of the most influential individuals in the country.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.