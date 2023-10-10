Letters to the Editor: Is slaughtering Catalina Island’s deer really the only option?

A deer and its offspring walk near the Catalina Island Medical Center in Avalon in 2021.

To the editor: I understand the Catalina Island Conservancy’s goal to “restore the ecosystem function and preserve Catalina’s unique and rare biodiversity.” I also understand the Catalina Island Humane Society’s objection to “the slaughter of innocent mule deer.” (“Desperate to rid Catalina of invasive deer, officials propose bold helicopter hunt,” Oct. 1)

But I also find very troubling the fact that the conservancy plans to abandon the bullet-ridden and bloody carcasses on the island.

Knowing what bodily damage AR-15-style rifles (the chosen weapon) can cause, the conservancy is leaving those obliterated remains for hikers and campers to come across? Isn’t there a local animal-loving billionaire who can simply relocate the creatures?

Kendall Wolf, Encino

..

To the editor: The need to offset deer when there is no predator to cull the species is critical. Even with wolves and other predators in the great north, deer overrun areas.

The truth of the matter is that people have brought deer into areas to allow for hunting, including Catalina Island. In many ways, I am surprised that the conservancy did not auction off hunting licenses to help draw support for this initiative.

I imagine that some of the areas involved are nearly inaccessible, and there’s no choice but to use helicopters to finish the work.

Dean Katz, Ventura

..

To the editor: I am completely against the planned slaughter of about 2,000 innocent mule deer on Catalina Island next fall. This is a violent, ugly solution to protecting native plants and grasses. What about protecting the animals?

I’ve heard that 90% of the residents don’t want the deer to go away, but the conservancy has concluded that killing the animals is the only answer.

I think more research of options to preserve wildlife and plant life is in order, not reducing the Catalina Island deer population to zero. Please stop these plans.

Linda Lapetino, Los Angeles