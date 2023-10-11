Letters to the Editor: The pope wants us to act on climate change. Here’s what L.A. can do now

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Aug. 23.

To the editor: Los Angeles has a special opportunity to alter the course of the automobile’s role in climate change. One valuable action would be the rapid installation of a fully functional, citywide, protected bikeway network. (“Pope Francis is right. World leaders have a moral imperative to abandon fossil fuels,” editorial, Oct. 8)

Such a system would finally give anyone willing to ride a bike, scooter or other small mobility device the ability to make local trips safely without a car, thereby eliminating countless motor vehicle miles traveled in our city.

Yes, many streets would need modifications, likely causing minor delays for motorists. But examples seen in other cities — including U.S. cities — demonstrate that legions of people are eager to leave their cars at home if a safe alternative mobility network is available.

Pope Francis has warned that our timid, incremental climate actions, careful not to impose significant change on the public, are failing to alter our catastrophic trajectory. Here then is a cost-effective, rapid-to-implement action that our city can take and model to the world, if only we can tolerate a little inconvenience.

Kent Strumpell, Los Angeles

To the editor: The editorial on the pope’s exhortation of world leaders to take serious action on climate change is right on the mark.

Why is it that the leader of the largest religious organization in the world can issue such a straightforward message to do much more to counter climate change, and yet so many world leaders continue to take little or no action?

Is it because he is concerned with the fate of humanity, whereas our politicians love the money they get from the fossil fuel industry and prioritize getting elected?

We need leaders who care about people first. Is that asking too much?

Larry Kramer, San Juan Capistrano