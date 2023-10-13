Letters to the Editor: Is Steve Garvey the right senator for these difficult times?

Former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey, seen in Santa Monica on Monday, is running for senator as a Republican.

To the editor: There is war in Ukraine and the Middle East. Global warming threatens the world. Refugees are desperately trying to save themselves from economic and political chaos. (“Former Dodgers star and Republican Steve Garvey enters U.S. Senate race,” Oct. 10)

Our country is divided as it has not been since the Civil War. Authoritarian leaders are on the rise here and abroad.

In this hour of darkness, the call goes out for the man who can make a difference to run for the U.S. Senate, former Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey.

Said no one ever.

Steve Rice, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Your article looked back at Garvey’s baseball career but ignored crucial questions about any experience that warrants a Senate run or prepares him for such a challenging job.

At 74, has Garvey built a substantial record of public service, volunteerism or political activism? Served on vital civic committees or commissions? Filled leadership roles in government, nonprofit, business, union or other key sectors?

Are his long-shot Senate aspirations a cynical ploy to grab media attention, reinvigorate his brand, boost speaker fees, pump up sports memorabilia sales, seed interest in a potential book or market himself for future commercial endorsements?

Garvey is hardly the first celebrity to make a shortcut run for public office with little chance of winning, but tougher questions about qualifications and motives still need asking.

John Wilson, West Hollywood

To the editor: I actually remember seeing the “Honk if you’re carrying Steve Garvey’s baby” bumper stickers, which came out in 1989.

Perhaps the new version will read, “Republican candidate for senator Steve Garvey, the Herschel Walker of baseball.”

Has former President Trump endorsed him yet?

Kathy Reims, Los Angeles