Letters to the Editor: It isn’t all about football. These Pac-12 teams deserve to stay put
To the editor: I am in total agreement with former star college athlete Victoria Jackson’s reasoning that the Pac-12 needs, and deserves, to be saved on a sport-by-sport basis as the home of the schools’ non-football teams.
While I can understand that football programs’ desire to follow the better financial fortunes that will come from leaving the Pac-12, dragging all the other sports into same new conference arrangements makes little sense.
In fact, taking these teams out of the Pac-12, conveniently located near other schools on the West Coast, puts them at a major disadvantage.
I’m surprised that most of the Pac-12 university presidents and athletic directors are going along with the current plans of leaving the conference in full, starting next year, for the cumbersome new alignments. And I suspect many longtime West Coast sports fans are as dismayed as I am.
Bill Hessell, Oak View
..
To the editor: Jackson’s idea seems so obviously correct. The non-football programs at USC and UCLA should not be forced to follow football out of the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference.
What is USC’s and UCLA’s argument against her idea?
Jon Allen, La Crescenta