Letters to the Editor: Jim Jordan can’t be speaker. Moderate Republicans should back Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Jim Jordan talks with Republican colleagues as they try to elect him speaker on Oct. 18.

To the editor: This is an inflection point for the Republicans in the House of Representatives. (“Jim Jordan loses second vote for House speaker, but vows to try again,” Oct. 18)

Let’s assume that there are still Republican House members left who possess integrity, courage and a belief in bipartisan government. Let’s also assume that they have faith that their constituency has not been poisoned by hate and lies. Finally, let’s assume they are brave enough to come out of hiding.

If that were true, then this group should form their own voting bloc within the party, negotiate with the Democrats and install Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as speaker, provided the Democrats agree to take the moderate Republicans’ concerns under consideration on future legislation.

Oh, the grandstanding bullies such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would howl and threaten and further reveal themselves as authoritarians. But in one broad brushstroke they would be sidelined, and the business of the U.S. government could move forward.

Bob Walter, Sierra Madre

To the editor: Every Republican member of Congress from California voted for Jordan on Wednesday. This selection of a speaker is especially critical because of the looming government shutdown next month, not to mention aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Voting for Jordan is a very telling act for each of our Southern California representatives. One might say it indicates their true loyalties, in spite of all those nice ribbon-cuttings and the “we’re here to help” images they like to portray.

So, voters, here are the names of representatives from Southern California to put on your refrigerator and remember it in 2024: Ken Calvert (Corona), Mike Garcia (Santa Clarita), Darrell Issa (Bonsall), Young Kim (La Habra), Jay Obernolte (Big Bear Lake) and Michelle Steel (Seal Beach).

Ann Joynt, Laguna Woods

To the editor: My, how things change quickly in our political world these days. Months ago Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was courting far-right Republicans in his desperate attempt to become speaker.

After Jordan again failed to get enough votes to be speaker, McCarthy was quoted as saying: “You had eight crazies who were led by [Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz] that followed every single Democrat to shut down a branch of government. Now is that going to be the new norm?”

Yet it was not very long ago that McCarthy desperately courted those same “crazies” when he wanted to become speaker.

No wonder the House cannot function properly: According to your article, members dine on “pizza and cartons of diet cokes” during breaks.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach