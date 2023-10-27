Letters to the Editor: Leave your dog at home if it isn’t a trained service animal

To the editor: I understand the purpose of your article on service dogs joining their owners in stores is to clarify the law, but there is a larger issue that needs to be part of the discussion.

Restaurants and grocery stores are now filled with dogs. I have even seen them brought into houses of worship. Many owners don’t really need them there — they just feel that they want to and can have them there.

It is part of a trend of spoiled self-indulgence that includes sneaking animals onto airplanes and ignoring leash laws, as well as ignoring stop signs and speed limits and so on.

The trend of taking pets everywhere is part of an unhealthy attitude that says rules and laws apply to everyone else, but not to the owner.

Jack Schwartz, Venice

To the editor: If the law states that service dogs are the only animals permitted in stores and offices, why isn’t there a methodology to enforce this instead of creating a situation where supervisors (such as supermarket and restaurant managers) are afraid they’ll be violating the law?

Managers I’ve spoken to say that they are forbidden from asking someone for an ID to prove that their animals are legitimate. So, more and more animals frequent businesses, and I’m certain that most are not even emotional support dogs but are brought by self-indulgent folks who won’t leave them at home.

I’m not sure I’m comfortable with a dog (and I love them) sitting in a grocery cart that I will later be filling with produce, baked goods and meat. Perhaps The Times should lead the way to get the service animal law enforced.

Michael Russnow, West Hollywood