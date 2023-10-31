Letters to the Editor: Hamas started this war. What did Israel’s critics think the response would be?

Demonstrators gather at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 28 to protest Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

To the editor: In all of the coverage of the people and organizations protesting Israel’s strikes in the Gaza Strip, I have not read any indication that the reporters have asked those protesters what they propose Israel do in order to ensure future protection of their country.

Hamas is an existential threat to Israel, which means that Israel must protect itself by eliminating Hamas as a political and military organization.

Yes, things are undeniably horrible inside Gaza, but what’s the most important thing to Israel, which did not start this war? A temporary truce will just give Hamas time to plan for other attacks.

So, what do these protesters really expect Israel to do? Let Hamas continue in its ways? If that is the case, please ask these protesters what they would expect their leaders to do if there was a direct and brutal attack on their country.

Joel Drum, Van Nuys

To the editor: I am appalled at the lack of care and urgency given to the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

How can we send money to the Israeli military knowing it is using it to kill Palestinians by the thousands? Where is the human decency and sense of justice we claim to embody in the U.S.? Where is the accountability for the war crimes Israel is inflicting on Palestinian civilians?

I’ve never been more disappointed in our Democratic Party leadership than this moment. I expect this from the GOP, but not from our side.

Demand a cease-fire now before there is nothing left of the Palestinian people.

Erika Hirsch, Temple City

To the editor: The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has only inflamed Palestinians further. Still, I lay the blame for the Gazans’ deplorable living conditions at the feet of Hamas.

I’ll grant you, the suffering inflicted on the Palestinians of Gaza by their isolation is inhumane, but bombings and rocket attacks do not contribute to keeping borders open.

My only hope is that the Palestinian and Jewish groups working for peace will finally be able to sway the Israelis and Palestinians to remove the hate-mongering leaders who put their people in harm’s way.

Ideally, the Jews and the Arabs, all descendants of Abraham, can live together in peace. But it probably will not happen in my lifetime.

Betsy Rothstein, Long Beach

To the editor: The Palestinians exist at the pleasure of the Israelis. They aren’t called as such, but they live as slaves. They have zero options.

The only thing they can do is what they are doing now — start a war. They know they are going to die, but they believe they will die with honor.

That’s the issue.

Jack Spiegelman, Los Angeles