Letters to the Editor: I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors. This is what I want for Gaza and Israel

A man sits on rubble as others wander among the debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Nov. 1.

To the editor: I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors. In the name of all my family lost in World War II:



I stand with my people and for the right of Israel to defend itself and survive as a state.

I stand with the people of Gaza for their right to a safe, prospering life in an independent state with a government that cares about them.

I stand for a humanitarian pause to allow sufficient aid into Gaza.

I stand for a cease-fire once all Israeli and international hostages kidnapped in Hamas’ murderous Oct. 7 pogrom are released.

I stand for the dismantling of the terrorist organization Hamas, currently ruling Gaza, which mandates the eradication of Israel and foments the murder of Jews.

I stand for the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cohort, replaced by a centrist Israeli government that will do everything possible to broker peace and a two-state solution with a representative Gazan government that recognizes Israel’s right to exist.

I stand for peace and goodwill between Muslims and Jews as brothers and sisters.

I stand for the courage to hold steadfast hope and an unbreakable vision of peace.

Myrna Gawryn, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Gazans in the north were told to flee to the south — where airstrikes have continued to kill people who have nowhere to escape to.

The Israeli goal of eliminating Hamas has caused more than 10,000 deaths in Gaza, almost half of them children. Israel has refused to consider a cease-fire, though it has agreed to brief “pauses” in military operations.

Israel’s goal might be unrealistic, considering what happened in Afghanistan with the Taliban, now in power again after 20 years of war intended to eliminate it. Refugees from Afghanistan have sought safety in other lands.

The lessons of history are hard to learn when Israeli and U.S. leadership look at short-term results, disregarding the price that innocent Palestinians pay with their lives.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: A cease-fire and the end of occupation are prerequisites for a peaceful future for the Israelis and Palestinians.

A prerequisite for a cease-fire is for Hamas to return the hostages it took from Israel on Oct. 7. It costs them nothing to do so.

Renouncing its unwavering mission to eliminate the existence of Israel would also help.

Neal Sheade, Los Angeles