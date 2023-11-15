Letters to the Editor: Which is it, Democrats? ‘Newsom should stay put’ or ‘We need younger presidential candidates’?

To the editor: Reading about the displeasure of California voters on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s activity outside the state, I would guess that most of these same voters are worried about President Biden’s age and his ability to run for reelection.

If the desire is to have younger, more dynamic leaders, then developing those politicians into world leaders will take some activity outside a single state.

The Democratic leadership bench is awfully empty. If Newsom is not capable of running the state and building his national and international stature, he probably won’t make a good presidential candidate anyway. But there is little harm in letting him try.

Dan Gense, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: True, politicians like to play it coy about whether or not they’re truly interested in running for the White House. True, this can affect their ability to do their job.

But there’s a much more important reality here. We are in grave danger of electing former President Trump in 2024. We absolutely cannot permit this to happen.

Currently, Biden’s approval rating is below 40%. Most undecided voters would likely choose Trump when they consider that Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term. In most polls, Trump is running neck and neck with Biden.

Trump can get convicted of everything and still emerge triumphant and more dangerous than ever.

At a robust 56 with a good track record behind him, Newsom is our best hope for retiring Trump once and for all.

George Shea, Studio City