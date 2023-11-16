Letters to the Editor: ‘Vermin’? Trump should leave mice and rats out of this

To the editor: Former President Trump’s use of the derogatory term “vermin” can harm animals too. Creatures such as mice and rats are intelligent, resourceful individuals who are simply trying to eke out an existence and care for their families.

And, if an animal who’s seeking food and protection happens inside a house or office building, it’s easy to escort them back out and keep them there by using humane live traps and sealing all holes and cracks. There is no need for cruelty — or vitriol.

Those of us who have had companion mice know them to be gentle, affectionate animals who lovingly “groom” human fingers and enjoy solving puzzles to earn a treat. Rats are fastidiously clean, form close bonds with their human guardians and giggle when they’re tickled.

Rats and mice, like all sentient beings, deserve kindness and consideration in actions and in words.

Michelle Reynolds, North Port, Fla.

To the editor: Thank you for your editorial regarding Trump’s disdain for people like me.

I think of myself as a son, a brother, a husband, a friend. I was a student, a teacher, a volunteer, a patriot.

Now I learn that I’m regarded as a “thug.” That I should be rooted out. All because I’m opposed to the former president’s vitriol, his viewpoints, his vituperative assaults on his opponents.

I’m not going anywhere. I’m rooting for a return to decency, to normalcy, to common sense. It can’t happen soon enough.

Robert C. Pavlik, San Luis Obispo