Letters to the Editor: The only ethical seafood to eat is vegan seafood

To the editor: The suggestions offered by Oceana chief executive Andrew Sharpless to address the problem of seafood obtained through abusive labor practices are not new nor are they very realistic.

For example, in regard to the disappointing agreement on subsidies that members of the World Trade Organization finally reached last year, after two decades of negotiations, his own organization stated it “will likely remove a trivial share of global harmful subsidies at best,” and that “history suggests that we should not set our hopes too high for significant future advances.”

Trying to monitor domestic fishing is daunting enough; managing it on the unregulated high seas is much more difficult. Mislabeling of seafood is rampant, and seafood certification programs are not free of that problem.

Even if the human rights abuses in the fishing industry could be resolved, it would still be a very inhumane and environmentally reckless industry. Humans are far from the sole victims of it.

In answer to Sharpless’ question, the morally ethical seafood is vegan seafood. There are marvelous vegan versions of virtually every type of seafood imaginable. They’re delicious, and they’re better for our health as well.

Mary Finelli, Silver Spring, Md.

The writer is president of the advocacy group Fish Feel.

To the editor: Aware that most U.S. seafood is imported and much of it is handled by victims of forced labor, I attempt to eat only wild-caught fish on the rare occasions I have seafood. The conditions under which most farm animals are raised is deplorable; it is no surprise that the seafood industry is similarly callous.

I have chosen to eat a plant-based diet, which leaves my conscience clean and my body healthy. Now, with overfishing and heavily polluted oceans, seafood is nearing its demise.

I am profoundly grateful for investigations that lay bare the harrowing conditions for workers in industrial fishing and the resulting depletion of our oceans. I can only hope that there will be enforceable policy changes enacted to mitigate these problems.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

To the editor: Sharpless’ excellent investigation of the horrible, even tragic conditions on fishing ships and the huge problem of global overfishing deserves our attention.

I feel strongly and passionately that each of us as individuals is being called to make a sacrifice for the greater good. We are being called to stop consuming and especially eating things in ways that harm the Earth.

For heaven’s sake, go vegetarian already.

JJ Flowers, Dana Point