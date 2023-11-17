Letters to the Editor: Hey, panicked Democrats, a poll isn’t an election. Biden can still beat Trump

President Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 13.

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s commentary on polls showing bad news for President Biden highlights the hand-wringing directed at Democrats whenever seemingly bad news for them gets reported.

These polls are a year away from the actual election. Trump extremists will jump on any chance to express their disgust with attacks on their hero, but they are most definitely in the minority of all voters.

Inflation continues to be tamed, the economy continues to be strong, and the despicable Veterans Day speech former President Trump gave describing some of his fellow Americans as “vermin” will eventually sink in to the non-MAGA populace.

Political scientist Seth Masket’s piece last week in The Times correctly implied that the the New York Times/Siena College poll in question struggles to pass the smell test, given the dramatic increase it shows in the percentage of Black voters backing Trump.

Democrats need to dry those hands and settle back to watch Trump’s numbers melt in the heat of his coming trials.

Nelson Garcia, Anaheim

To the editor: If Biden is to be reelected, then an issues-oriented campaign must be subordinate to one that combats the antipathy directed toward him.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump leading Biden in five of the six key swing states, due in part to a negative portrayal of Biden by Republicans as being in cognitive decline.

Cognitive function is a legitimate concern for voters, especially when both presumed presidential candidates are of advanced age. Still, accusations of impairment are serious and must be supported by medical science, not “dirty tricks.”

Trump’s uncontrollable, angry outbursts, followed by incoherent utterances, should sound the alarm bell that his mental health, not Biden’s, is worrisome.

Jim Paladino, Tampa, Fla.