Letters to the Editor: Biden is very good at being president. He also happens to be 81

To the editor: President Biden’s tireless struggles to negotiate a truce in the Gaza Strip and all the fretting over his age bring to my mind the great 1949 western film, “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon.” (“President Biden just celebrated his birthday. So should voters,” Opinion, Nov. 22)

Faced with an oncoming battle led by hotheaded young men, John Wayne’s character says: “We are too old for war. But old men should stop wars.”

Happy birthday, Mr. President, and thank you.

Douglas Green, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Having not supported any Republican since Dwight Eisenhower, in recent decades I’ve given the nod to Democratic presidential candidates.

Still, I feel that the campaign to reelect Biden is a lost cause. It has become ever more clear that Biden does a great imitation of Jack Albertson’s bedridden old-man character Grandpa Joe in the 1971 film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

With the 2024 presidential election posing categorical existential risks, Democrats need a much younger and more vigorous nominee than Grandpa Joe.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

To the editor: I am an almost 83-year-old, very active Air Force veteran who gave up teaching yoga on my 82nd birthday. I still practice it, I just don’t teach anymore because I’m so busy.

I really enjoyed reading Robin Abcarian’s column celebrating the president’s birthday. Biden should challenge former President Trump to a downward-facing dog contest.

John Oppenheim, Long Beach

To the editor: The presidency is probably the ultimate “don’t do, have done” job. Would I like Biden to be younger? Sure, but his age doesn’t trouble me (I’m 70, by the way).

I’m reminded of Navy Adm. Raymond A. Spruance, commander of the 5th Fleet in the Pacific theater of World War II, widely considered the greatest combat admiral in U.S. history. In retirement, he wrote:

“When I look at myself objectively, I think that what success I may have achieved through life is largely due to the fact that I am a good judge of men. I am lazy, and I never have done things myself that I could get someone to do for me.”

That’s still relevant today.

Bob Wieting, Simi Valley

To the editor: Thanks to Abcarian for her column about Biden’s age.

I have one question for those who complain that the president is too old: How many of you could keep the grueling schedule he maintains?

Just thinking of the physical and mental toll that his traveling takes gives me pause, not to mention the stresses and strains of his daily activities. So what if his public speaking leaves something to be desired?

Given the global state of affairs and the political and domestic discord this country is experiencing, we are fortunate to have someone with such experience and vision as president.

John Beckman, Chino Hills