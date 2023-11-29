Letters to the Editor: USC’s indefensible suspension of a professor who spoke out against Hamas

John Strauss, a USC economics professor, was captured on camera responding to students who were holding a demonstration for Palestinians killed in Gaza.

To the editor: Let me see if I’ve got this right.

USC, the prestigious school that let a staff gynecologist allegedly with a penchant for sexual abuse stay ensconced for years, suspended an economics professor for stating his opinion on Hamas.

That Hamas murders, as professor John Strauss told protesters at USC calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, is not open for debate. Whether they should all be killed, which Strauss advocated to those students, is subjective.

As a Jew, I can’t imagine living in a country surrounded by people dedicated to my demise, as Israel is. I’d rather live in Salt Lake City.

USC botched this one, listening only to the loudest voices in the crowd.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga

..

To the editor: The two professors whose voices virtually leaped off the pages of Sunday’s paper left me pondering the possibilities for peace in Gaza and the West Bank.

Strauss expressed his rage by saying: “Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are killed.” Who among us has not said the same of rapists and murderers?

Meanwhile, Ghassan Bisharat, an assistant professor at Cal State Los Angeles, wrote of how he often struggled when his father and mother advocated helping rather than hating. Every parent knows it’s difficult to teach children that arguments can be settled without fighting.

It’s hard enough for us, as individuals, to tamp down our anger when someone deliberately hurts us — and to react with kindness when we encounter a person we believe has wronged us, or who condones a wrong that was done to us.

How much more difficult it is for Israelis and Palestinians who have been trapped in a cycle of violence and retribution for 75 years.

Janice Blake, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Having watched many crime dramas on TV, I know that seemingly unconnected events may be, well, connected.

In recent years, USC has had many newsworthy scandals. This last weekend has brought more unwelcome news, including the apparently unjust persecution of a Jew who spoke against murder and terrorism.

My question: Is USC more prone to such endless scandals than other big universities, or is it just in our news so much because it’s a local institution?

Richard W. Merel, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: While I appreciate The Times writing a balanced piece about Strauss’ suspension, I find it unsettling that a professor voicing an opinion on campus can be treated this way.

I wonder if those professors, staff or students who chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” are treated similarly. Do they not realize they are chanting for the destruction of Israel?

Ellen Cervantes, West Hills

..

To the editor: One of the reasons our discourse is worsening can be seen in the interaction between Strauss and a student who yelled at him, “Professor Strauss, shame on you.” He responded “No, shame on you.”

His response to the student closed any communication that might have led to a calmer discussion and learning by both.

Even if the professor was angry and lost his temper, it would have been appropriate for him to stop himself and think about how his flip response did not help the situation, especially given his role as an educator.

Janet Frazer, La Mesa, Calif.