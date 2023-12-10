Letters to the Editor: Israeli Arabs serve in government and sit on the Supreme Court. How is that apartheid?

An Israeli flag hangs between houses attacked by Hamas in the kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel, on Nov. 13.

To the editor: The authors of the op-ed article, “Does Israel’s treatment of Palestinians rise to the level of apartheid?” neglect to mention that more than 20% of Israel’s citizens are Arab, including Muslims, Druze and Christians. These Israelis have voting rights and are represented in every branch of government, including in the Knesset and on Israel’s Supreme Court.

In contrast, neighboring countries have expelled or otherwise forced out their Jewish populations. The authors do not accuse these countries of apartheid or ethnic cleansing.

Mansour Abbas, a Muslim member of the Israeli Knesset and leader of the United Arab List, has rejected the term:

“I prefer to describe the reality in objective ways. If there is discrimination in a certain field, then we will say that there is discrimination in that specific field.”

Dan Stone, Los Angeles

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for having the courage to publish an article on Israel’s apartheid policies.

For decades, Israel has oppressed the Palestinians, but the news media have not paid enough attention to the brutal treatment of Palestinians under occupation. Regrettably, it took Hamas slaughtering innocent Israeli civilians to bring attention to the world the conditions and policies in occupied Palestinian territory.

Hopefully, the thousands who have died on both sides and the devastation in Gaza will result in the freedom of the Palestinians with a state of their own. This will take changes in the governments of the Palestinian Authority and Israel, and the elimination of Hamas.

George J. Mouro, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: Israel’s Arab minority is well represented in medicine. Israeli Arabs have served in government and as Supreme Court judges.

In contrast, Hamas’ charter calls for the destruction of Israel and the killing of Jews. Strange, then, that Israel is accused of apartheid when its enemies have advocated genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Yes, there are problems in the West Bank, but this is primarily the result of Palestinian rejection of every peace process.

It was Jews who suffered real apartheid under Arab and Ottoman rule for centuries. After being expelled or fleeing Arab countries, their descendants now form the majority of Israel’s population. They rebuilt their lives in Israel.

Imagine what could have been if Palestinian leaders had similarly looked forward.

Doron Lubinsky, Atlanta

To the editor: How many anti-Israel op-ed articles are you going to publish? One day the paper has a piece venting about the supposed colonialism of Jews (how can a people colonize their own homeland?), and another there’s something about Israel’s purported apartheid policies.

What can we expect next from The Times?

Israel is in a fight for its existence. Hamas has succeeded in making the whole country a target of its attacks. No other country would tolerate such a threat, and neither should Israel.

Ralph Cohen, Irvine