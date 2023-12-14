Letters to the Editor: How City Hall redistricting preserves the power of white, wealthy communities

To the editor: The redistricting process in the city of Los Angeles will remain confounding not just because of a faux democratic process and the political absurdity of the elected officials controlling it, but also because of an entrenched structure that quietly privileges white, wealthier communities in the face of profound demographic shifts. (“Are L.A. leaders trying to sabotage City Hall reform?” editorial, Dec. 4)

The editorial board’s position on the subject does right by naming the City Council’s sole motivation: incumbent protection. However, the most pernicious factor remains largely invisible: the inability of a majority-minority city and its apparatus to apportion political lines with respect to population trends and ethnic demographic shifts.

Leaving white-majority neighborhoods such as Playa del Rey, Woodland Hills and Chatsworth wholly untouched until the 2031 redistricting process comes at the expense of the Latino, Black and Asian voters who make up growing portions of Los Angeles. On this, the City Council’s action is really blatant.

Sonja Diaz, Los Angeles

The writer is director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute.