Letters to the Editor: The party that fought ‘godless communism’ is now helping Russia

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

To the editor: In the 1950s and for decades after, Republicans aligned with many religious leaders to fight “godless communism.” To a large extent, that meant opposing Russia. (“Release aid to Ukraine. Helping our allies should not be contingent on U.S. border policies,” editorial, Dec. 12)

It’s astounding to see that former faith-based crusade has largely disappeared, and otherwise outspoken Christian politicians — including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) — refuse to further help Ukraine in its war against Russia unless certain secular border conditions are met here in the U.S.

Most Ukrainians (85%) identify as Christian. For the GOP and its evangelical cohort not to be solidly supportive of protecting Ukraine from being taken over by Russia was unthinkable — until former President Trump came along.

Perhaps Democrats should remind Republican evangelicals, including the speaker, of this travesty for all Ukrainians — Christian, secular and others.

Mark Davidson, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes calls the Republicans cynical for tying aid to Ukraine to U.S.-Mexico border reforms, and then makes her own cynical arguments for continuing aid to Ukraine.

“It’s been a bargain,” she writes, about aid to Ukraine. “Ronald Reagan would turn over in his grave if we were passing up an opportunity to rebuild our industrial base and take out Russian military personnel without losing anybody.”

Is Calmes at all concerned about Ukrainian losses? Does she know how many Ukrainians have died already in the fighting? Can she fathom how many more hastily trained Ukrainians will die if America pumps another $60 billion of aid into the war?

If she wants more aid and more war, shouldn’t she at least sketch out a vision of what that aid will buy the Ukrainians and how those purchases will enable Ukraine to defeat Russia? Maybe she could explain why another $60 billion will succeed when the previous $75 billion ended in the defeat of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Tim Colt, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Your editorial’s apt print headline, “Congress is holding aid to Ukraine hostage,” likely will incense many Republicans. But it conveys an unspoken truth about the GOP’s motives for delaying direly needed support to Ukraine.

While most Republican representatives want that besieged democracy to decisively counter Russia’s unprovoked invasion, they don’t want it to happen too soon.

Why? Because if Ukraine were to prevail during President Biden’s tenure, that would ratify his enduring support for its cause and all but seal his reelection.

Keep in mind that for all the GOP’s past glories, Republicans no longer put the interests of our country and its allies over their party’s selfish objectives.

Glenda Martel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Part of the strength of American government is also part of (at least until Trump) its weakness: Promises to allies that we will stay the course are too often rendered moot by our country’s frequent elections and the frequent mood changes of the electorate.

Biden is currently staring that dichotomy in the face after earlier promises to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States would stand with Ukraine throughout its war with Russia. I suspect Zelensky knew what Biden knew but wasn’t saying.

What’s the solution? I don’t think there is one, outside of the electorate being more consistent, and that’s probably not going to happen.

Denys Arcuri, Indio