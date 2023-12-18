Letters to the Editor: Whatever Huntington Beach’s conservative City Council is doing, it isn’t restoring freedom

To the editor: Gracey Van Der Mark stated during her acceptance speech as mayor that she was bringing Huntington Beach back to the basics. She was bringing back choice. (“Huntington Beach is sticking it to ‘woke’ California. Some residents ask at what cost,” Dec. 13)

Except, of course, the choice of what can flags can be displayed at any city building or property. The conservative City Council majority voted that the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag and any other non-military or non-American flag should not fly. Residents will soon get to vote on whether the new flag ordinance can ever be changed.

Residents also did not get to vote on Van Der Mark’s proposal to take away the librarians’ ability to order books, and instead have a council-appointed committee approve what children’s and teen books will go into the library collection.

Advertisement

Residents did not get to vote on whether any child or teen book with sexual references or content should be restricted so no one under 18 could even look at said books without parental consent.

If Van Der Mark and her fellow conservative council members really believe this is what residents want for their library, then why did they not allow them to vote on this proposal? Instead, the council majority voted and decided.

So much for giving residents the freedom of choice.

Barbara Richardson, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: I was disappointed but not surprised to see the article about changes in Huntington Beach after the new conservative council majority took over.

I don’t have an issue with a restriction on what flags are raised at City Hall, just as I understood when the city of Solvang wanted to limit large banners or displays.

But certainly, a community group in a town should be able to have a sign of welcome and gathering somewhere in the city. If the Masons can welcome members, the LGBTQ+ community can too.

Advertisement

It never fails to amaze me how “woke” has turned into an insult. I hadn’t realized welcoming old friends and new visitors and extending a sense of safety and community was a sinister “woke” plot. I just thought it was the Christian thing to do.

Patrick Erwin, Cathedral City

..

To the editor: Before moving to the Bay Area in 2014, I had lived in Huntington Beach for 18 years, and I always enjoyed the pleasant shoreline, good restaurants and nice neighborhoods.

What I didn’t appreciate was the intolerance and prejudice bubbling beneath the surface. Now, those have taken center stage with the appalling actions of the new City Council.

The next time I pass through Huntington Beach, I certainly won’t spend any money. It’s the best way I know to show my disgust.

Marvin Freedland, Foster City, Calif.