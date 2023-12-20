Letters to the Editor: Should Trump be kicked off the ballot? Either way, America is in a dark place

To the editor: The right to vote is sacrosanct in this country. It is something that should never be removed. This isn’t about politics — not Democrats or Republicans, and certainly not former President Trump. (“Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause,” Dec. 19)

Four non-elected state Supreme Court justices in Colorado have decided that Trump should not appear on their state’s ballot in next year’s election. What this means is that they have taken away the ability of citizens in Colorado to vote the way their hearts lead them.

You might like Trump, so vote for him. If you do not like him, vote for his opponent. These judges have completely taken away this decision from voters, a very personal one that no government should impede.

Is this how we want to live? Look at all the other countries whose citizens live under these and similar constraints and what other freedoms they’ve lost. Think about it.

Maxine Izenberg, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Trump has committed many serious offenses, some unlawful ones that, in the past, would have resulted in a candidate not being able to run for office.

His encouragement of and support for the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, which aimed to disrupt Congress’ ratification of President Biden’s victory, plus other false claims about the 2020 election, go far beyond his past actions. He has betrayed our democracy and the citizens he served.

Yet, we continue to discuss semantics and other details regarding the intentions of the framers of the 14th Amendment in barring insurrectionists who previously took an oath to support the Constitution from holding office. We further complicate that with politics.

Will we join Colorado in deciding that Trump violated his sworn oath to defend the Constitution? Or will we take the road to dictatorship?

Joan Horn, Carlsbad

To the editor: It’s clear that the U.S. Supreme Court will have to decide whether, under the Constitution, Trump is eligible to run for president. It’s equally apparent that a lot of people are going to be unsatisfied with the ultimate decision.

It’s frightening to imagine the consequences that Trump and his blindly loyal followers can unleash employing their gangster logic. I hope I die before witnessing the violent mayhem they are capable of.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: I find myself conflicted by the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision disqualifying Trump from that state’s ballot.

On the one hand, I do believe he incited an insurrection and should be punished accordingly. America would be better off not having someone who blatantly disrespects the rule of law in the White House.

On the other hand, I feel this takes away agency from the voters of Colorado. Trump may have little chance of winning the state anyway, but Americans should not be restricted from selecting the candidate whom they think would most benefit the country, even if that candidate poses a serious threat to our institutions.

Jacob Lafarga, Sacramento

To the editor: So will the U.S. Supreme Court find that the Constitution is fine with insurrectionists running for president because, well, the presidency isn’t an “office”?

Can we expect this to become a popular tactic for becoming president — try an insurrection, and if that fails, run for the office?

Brent Meeker, Camarillo