Letters to the Editor: PCH in Malibu is deadly. Caltrans’ ‘fixes’ won’t change that

Caltrans is making changes to Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu after four Pepperdine University students were killed on the road last October.

To the editor: Your article about the safety improvements to Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu asks if they will be enough. The answer is no.

Many of these proposed items aren’t listed in the Crash Modification Factor Clearinghouse, an empirical source for determining the likelihood that a road modification will reduce crashes.

The Pedestrian Safety Guide and Countermeasure Selection System, produced by the Federal Highway Administration, suggests curb extensions, lane narrowing, lane reduction, improved signal timing and automated speed enforcement systems. Why aren’t these suggestions on Caltrans’s list of 30-something improvements to PCH?

Advertisement

As someone who cares deeply about addressing traffic violence, both professionally and on a personal level, I believe the state needs to use tools proved to reduce crashes and deaths. Until Caltrans is ready to use better approaches, the violence will continue, and more lives will be lost.

Malibu residents and victims’ loved ones should demand more, because we all deserve the best response the government can offer.

Madeline Brozen, Los Angeles

The writer is deputy director of UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies.

..

To the editor: Looking at the several “fixes” for the PCH speeding problem that has resulted in a number of deaths, I wonder why speed cameras are not included.

Since 80 mph is the new 65 mph on most of our roads these days, it would be nice to see these speeders pay for their risky behavior. It works in Europe, and it can work here as well.

Advertisement

Joyce White, Simi Valley