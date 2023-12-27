Letters to the Editor: There will be no peace with Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s leader

To the editor: As long as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in office, the hope for peace and an equitable settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians is an illusion. (“Hopes dim for cease-fire as Israel vows to continue war,” Dec. 23)

Why? First, he brought far-right Jewish supremacists into his cabinet and is now beholden to them.

Second, under his watch, the Israeli military lost its edge and was unprepared for Hamas’ murderous Oct. 7 rampage. This was one result of Netanyahu’s zeal to cut down the power of the Israeli Supreme Court, which resulted in massive demonstrations.

Advertisement

Third, Netanyahu has long undermined a two-state solution, thereby depriving Palestinians of hope for a decent future. He encouraged large-scale settlements and the taking of more and more Palestinian land. He has belittled, weakened and humiliated the Palestinian Authority.

Fourth, his pitiless determination to crush Hamas has caused unspeakable suffering in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s leadership has done enormous damage to Israel’s international reputation, which will not be easily repaired as long as he remains in office.

Thomas P. Bernstein, Irvine

..

To the editor: Please stop referring to Hamas as a “militant group.” It is a group of terrorists whose plainly spoken goal is to obliterate Israel. They have no interest in actually governing Gaza or protecting its citizens.

Advertisement

There are appalling civilian casualties in every war. I do not agree with many of Israel’s policies (West Bank settlements, especially), but as a Jew, I would defend to the death Israel’s right to exist.

If that means using every possible means to destroy Hamas, so be it.

Anne Beaty, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Israel has lost the war with Hamas.

It has demonstrated cruelty beyond comprehension: More than 20,000 in Gaza have been killed, including 7,000 children; more than 500,000 Palestinians are food insecure; 60% of the infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed; and journalists have been killed along with those flying a white flag of surrender.

Israel has recruited the next generation of terrorists. Its leaders should be tried for crimes against humanity.

Israel has matched and exceeded the terror of Hamas. It is time for a cease-fire and a change in government.

Craig Brod, Berkeley