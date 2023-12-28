Letters to the Editor: A rich man, Ohtani, buys other rich people a Porsche. That isn’t news

To the editor: I was so hopeful that The Times would not cover a stomach-turning story about one gazillionaire giving to another gazillionaire.

I thought The Times would understand how sickening this story about two wealthy people giving more stuff to each other would look, especially planted in the middle of other stories about people suffering and barely being able to survive in the world.

But you didn’t understand. Or, maybe you did and you didn’t care.

Of course, I am talking about “Ohtani hits one out of the park, gifting a Porsche to Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly’s wife days before Christmas” — on the cover of the Christmas Day California section, no less.

Some traditions are completely stupid. This one is stupid and shameful. Let the rich play their games, but don’t give them publicity for it.

Patricia Edmunds, Hacienda Heights

To the editor: Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani giving a Porsche to pitcher Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley, would have been a heart-warming story if the Kelly family were poor and could not afford to buy their own car. But in the case of excessively wealthy sport celebrities, the car is the social equivalent of a fruit basket.

There is a huge number of poor people in the world, and they could have used the money that paid for that car to buy food or lifesaving medicine. This is why I will not watch any professional sports or spend money on sports memorabilia.

I do not have much to give, but I give it to those who need it most. I wish that wealthy sport celebrities like Ohtani would do the same.

Brent Trafton, Long Beach