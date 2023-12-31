Letters to the Editor: Keep Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame, but only as a warning

Former President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Dec. 22.

To the editor: If I’m being honest, the idea of jack-hammering former President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and sending the pieces to Mar-a-Lago is very appealing to me. (“Nobody’s ever lost their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Will Trump be the first?” Dec. 27)

But I am going to come out against it for the same reason those Civil War-era statues should stay up: They are monuments to stupidity, to deeply flawed men we once thought should be raised up and honored.

They stand as gentle reminders that we should think very carefully about who we raise up and why.

The article helpfully points out the troubling backstory of some of the other stars as well. The hot take is, if we don’t choose carefully, we will be stuck with the result in bronze, marble and in this case terrazzo forever and always.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

To the editor: The question is not whether Trump’s star should be removed — that’s a no-brainer. Rather, it’s how did he earn it and the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in the first place?

The bar needs to be raised above subterranean levels.

Rick Mitchell, Long Beach

To the editor: I am in favor of keeping the former president’s star on the Walk of Fame. It is evidence of the need for vigilance and right thinking before anything lasting is done.

During one of the 2016 presidential debates with the honorable Hillary Clinton, her opponent stalked her. No moderator stopped him. Her composure and responses to questions ought to have convinced us that she had the qualities our country needed in its next leader.

They didn’t!

I say, keep the star as a reminder of the need for each of us to both thoroughly prepare for the sacred act of voting and to actually vote.

Mary Leah Plante, Los Angeles