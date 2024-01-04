Letters to the Editor: I immigrated to the U.S. in 1971. I’ll leave if Trump is reelected

An immigrant holds a flag and the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles in 2021.

To the editor: After I immigrated to the U.S. in 1971, my introduction to national politics was the Watergate hearings, which I followed closely on TV. The role that prominent members of the Republican Party played in the downfall of President Nixon was expected and commendable. (“Is 2024 the year you’ll become an American expat?” Opinion, Jan. 1)

Forty-five years later, I watched Trump get elected and left the country in horror. Unfortunately, my American family was unable to join me in Switzerland due to job obligations, so after three months I returned to suffer for four years watching the principles of my beloved adopted country being systematically dismantled.

If former President Trump gets reelected, I will once again move to Europe, unwilling to spend another four years experiencing the deterioration of our country at home, and being a laughingstock abroad.

The complicity of Republicans in Trump’s ego-driven schemes reminds me too much of the developments leading to World War II, and I abhor the mindless adherence of Trump supporters to his amoral behavior. They will still be around long after Trump is a nightmarish memory.

Isabelle H. Meyer, Glendale

To the editor: In “The Dawn of Everything,” the book Virginia Heffernan mentions in her op-ed article, authors David Graeber and David Wengrow mention three freedoms. Heffernan focuses only on one — the right to move.

Why does she not discuss options for people who are rich enough to leave the United States? What about exhorting her readers to disobey and change society, the two other freedoms, before abandoning the country?

Susan Nash, Los Angeles