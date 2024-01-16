Letters to the Editor: Steve who? Don’t make political newcomer Steve Garvey a senator

To the editor: I cannot understand why anyone is supporting Republican Steve Garvey for U.S. Senate. (“Schiff takes narrow lead in Senate race; tight contest for second, new poll shows,” Jan. 12)

I am a 35-year resident of Palm Desert and moderately involved in community activities and politics. I did not know the former Dodgers first baseman lived in Palm Desert until he announced his run for senator.

Garvey has had ample opportunities to serve on city commissions and committees, help with charity and service organizations and become known to our community. Instead he seems to act as though he is entitled to become a senator just because he was a professional athlete.

Advertisement

One only has to look at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) to see how awful electing inexperienced former athletes can be. We deserve candidates who have learned their craft, built a record and can articulate their positions on the issues facing the country.

David Middleton, Palm Desert