Letters to the Editor: Hamas attacked Israel. Hamas broke a cease-fire. Are we already forgetting this?

To the editor: Where do I begin responding to Josh Paul’s op-ed article, “With no end in sight to Netanyahu’s war in Gaza, will Biden ever say ‘enough’?”

First, there was a cease-fire in place on Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel. Paul’s statement that Israel and the U.S. have pursued only military options is extremely misleading.

Second, Paul criticizes the Israeli position that Hamas having a role in any future Palestinian government is unacceptable. He fails to explain, however, that Hamas’ charter calls for the destruction of Israel. How could a future government with Hamas be possible?

Finally, Paul says that other countries are hesitant to donate to the rebuilding of Gaza because they don’t want to invest in “facilities that will just be leveled again.” Shouldn’t he remind his readers that Hamas has attacked Israel’s civilian population over and over?

I am glad that Paul resigned from the State Department after Oct. 7. The thought of my taxes going toward his salary would be unbearable.

Alan Rubenstein, Encino

To the editor: Paul is right that the U.S. and its allies have the “to make the necessary concessions, starting with a cease-fire,” which could lead to a Palestinian state and security accommodations.

This needs to happen now to stop the current bloodbath in the Gaza Strip and the dispossession of West Bank Palestinians being threatened by settlers. It needs to happen now because of the growing belligerent involvement of other Mideast countries.

Israel should disengage from both Gaza and the parts of the West Bank under the control of the Palestinian Authority. This could be coupled with the establishment of a United Nations protectorate in which hostilities could be minimized as infrastructure and services are built up.

The Dayton accords of 1995 did stop the warring factions in Yugoslavia as the country broke apart. But that agreement produced a far better outcome than continuing a war that involved genocide and other crimes against civilians.

A similar agreement can work for the Palestinians.

Kathleen Trinity, Acton, Calif.

To the editor: Paul presents a failed analysis because he avoids addressing the most important aspect, which is leadership.

The Palestinians have never had visionary, progressive leaders willing to brave a course other than being guided by their proverbial Arab street.

Yet such leadership prospects do exist, and American administration figures could be embracing and promoting the ilk of Salam Fayyad, Hussein al-Sheikh, Mohammad Dahlan and possibly even Marwan Barghouti, rather than foolishly suggesting only that we “change direction,” which would steer us away from supporting Israel’s vital need to assure its security now and forever.

David Alpern, Long Beach