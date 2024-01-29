Letters to the Editor: Why pay any attention to Steve Garvey? Any Democrat will win in California

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak said Republican candidate Steve Garvey struck out at the Senate debates. In another article, op-ed columnist Robin Abcarian viciously nailed Garvey for all of his picadillos.

Why did these liberal columnists pay any attention to Garvey at all? Haven’t these two figured it out yet? A “dead” Democrat could defeat a “live” Republican for Senate in California.

After all, a stumbling Democrat won the presidency in 2020 and will win again in 2024 if the Republicans get stupid and nominate Donald Trump again.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

To the editor: I read with interest Barabak’s account of the debate between the various California Senate candidates. It concludes with a lamenting of the “millions of voters who won’t pay attention to any of their debates.”

Well, how can anybody pay attention when we don’t know when, where or on what channel these debates take place?

I had heard that there would be a debate at some point, but I never read anything about when it would be. After reading Barabak’s article, I went back through previous editions of The Times and found no mention of it.

So, before you guys blame the voters for not paying attention, how about letting your readers know when such events are going to happen?

Lenard Davis, Newport Beach

To the editor: I have two takeaways from Garvey’s campaign.

First, the Republican Party wants candidates who cannot or will not be independent thinkers and will do the party’s bidding; and, second, what used to be distasteful or unacceptable behavior is now acceptable.

Les Birken, Northridge

