Letters to the Editor: Biden with a bad memory is much better than a vigorous cheat like Trump

To the editor: Doyle McManus hits the nail on the head with his column on 81-year-old President Biden and 77-year-old former President Trump.

Suppose you were to play chess with either Biden or Trump. In Biden’s case, he would probably take forever to make a move, carefully weighing his options. He might forget how various pieces move, and he might even fall asleep during the game.

Trump would make bold, provocative moves without any regard for the consequences. If you looked away from the board for a moment, he would move some of the pieces and then claim you were cheating.

Facing defeat, he would get angry and hurl the board and all the pieces across the room and then go out and tell everyone that he beat you in three moves.

Lenard Davis, Newport Beach

To the editor: Dare I say that reporters and opinion makers have not gotten the story straight about Biden’s recent gaffe?

Biden did not confuse the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico during his news conference last Thursday, as universally reported. He clearly described his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about opening a Gaza Strip border crossing and other issues related to that crisis.

It seems to me that the concept of “southern border” probably called up a word association with our own serious border problem, and the word “Mexico” popped out. These sorts of unconscious word associations happen to all of us.

Let’s not pretend that Biden did not know to whom he was talking or about what. Even the youngest reporters and pundits should have been able to figure that out.

Marcia Goldstein, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes says a winning strategy for Biden is to step up his exposure and public appearances to counter reports of mental decline. That advice takes a leap of faith that Biden is in fact capable of presenting himself as viable.

There’s a reason Biden’s handlers minimize his ad-lib time in the public eye. He presents himself as doddering.

Even the conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal urged Biden to drop out in order to give an alternative rising Democratic star an opportunity to beat Trump.

Suggesting that Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur’s report should light a fire under Biden’s campaign denies the likely real reasons the president has been sidelined by his handlers and campaign strategists.

William Goldman, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am exhausted — so, so tired of hearing about Biden’s age. It’s really sad that he gets no gratitude for his accomplishments, just criticism.

Everyone knew how old he was when he was elected. People trusted that he would do the right thing, and for the most part he has.

Biden may be old but his ideas are fresh and progressive. From electric vehicles, to charging stations, to windmills, to refurbished bridges, tunnels, highways and pipes, this man is ahead of his time.

Let’s all try to remember that no one is perfect and that we are all better off right now than we were in 2020, when hospitals were full of dying COVID-19 patients. No matter what some people may think of him, he certainly knows the key to getting positive legislation passed. He stared down a pandemic, a war in Ukraine, crumbling banks and inflation.

If people are so worried about Biden’s age, just remember he has great people working around him. Every day they help get things done — unlike Trump, who spent more time getting things undone and playing golf.

Linda Cooper, Studio City

To the editor: Adding to Hur report:

Biden was wearing a blue blazer and gray slacks which accentuated his slim figure, perhaps too slim, indicating that there may be an underlying digestive issue. His hair, what was left of it, was combed back, leaving part of his skull uncovered, indicating a receding line due to his advanced age and probably the cause of some memory loss.

A sympathetic jury would not indict him anyway, since he will remind them of their dear grandfather. So, no charges.

Sabina Dym, Newport Beach