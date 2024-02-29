Letters to the Editor: ‘War is hell’ is an awful excuse to keep killing Palestinians

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Feb. 10.

To the editor: Two letter writers used the expression “war is hell” to dismiss the carnage in the Gaza Strip as standard. One writer equated our country’s response to the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, culminating in our use of atomic bombs against Japan, to Israel’s response to Oct. 7.

We study history not to repeat our mistakes but, rather, to learn from them. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki may have saved American lives, but at what price? Many innocent people were killed, and our nation’s moral standing in the world was diminished.

What is happening in Gaza is also tarnishing Israel’s world standing. It is time to stop sending military weapons to Israel so that we are not complicit in this medieval genocide.

Joseph Tillotson, Redondo Beach

To the editor: It is maddening, the daily barrage of articles detailing the carnage and misery and suffering and body counts of Palestinians in Gaza.

Why? Because no one is asking, “Why doesn’t Hamas surrender?” Instead, people cry, “Genocide!”

In war, one side continues to kill until the other side surrenders. Did the world cry “genocide” after Dresden, Hiroshima or Nagasaki were destroyed? After the Arab attacks against Israel in 1948 and 1973? No.

Hamas has vowed to kill Jews in Israel and around the world. But in carrying out this violence, Hamas kills its own.

If it really wants the killing to stop, Hamas’ mandate is clear: Surrender.

Eric Beck, Portland, Ore.