Letters to the Editor: Democrats shouldn’t blindly endorse George Gascón as they did with Alex Villanueva

To the editor: The L.A. County district attorney election reminds me of another recent vote. (“What L.A. County voters need to hear from D.A. George Gascón before November,” editorial, March 6)

In 2018, Sheriff Jim McDonnell ran for reelection against challenger Alex Villanueva. McDonnell was doing a great job but in the past had been a Republican.

Horrors! The local Democratic Party endorsed Villanueva, he won and the party regretted it.

Now we have Nathan Hochman, a highly respected former assistant U.S. attorney general and L.A. Ethics Commission president, running against incumbent George Gascón for district attorney.

Gascón has received votes of no confidence from 37 cities. An attempt to recall him was supported by many deputy district attorneys and deputy sheriffs.

However, as Hochman was once a Republican, the local Democratic Party endorsed Gascón. Wouldn’t it be nice in nonpartisan races if political leaders looked at a candidate’s record instead of what party they belong to?

Russ Lesser, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: It’s poor analysis to say that Gascón’s lead in the primary is “weak.” With 12 candidates running for district attorney, Gascón has tens of thousands more votes than Hochman and far bigger leads over the other candidates. Ballots are still being counted.

As for your editorial about what Gascón needs to do to win reelection in November, of course he “will have to work hard.” It’s simple: Gascón is the one of the best district attorneys ever.

Mark Shapiro, Los Angeles