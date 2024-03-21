Letters to the Editor: If the inequitable SAT is back, bring test prep to all high schools

A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class in Bethesda, Md., in 2016.

To the editor: I was extremely dismayed to see The Times’ editorial board advocate for bringing back the SAT in college admissions.

While the editorial board raises same valid points in identifying various other flaws surrounding the college admission process, the significant gap in access to preparation resources between students of different means provides a vast population of students an undeniable, clear disadvantage.

Until all public schools provide SAT test preparation in their curriculum, the test continues to present an inequitable measure for advancement and should not be used.

Naomi Martinez, Hollywood

..

To the editor: Elite colleges such as MIT, Brown and Dartmouth “found that SAT scores were extremely effective at predicting whether students would succeed in college.”

Journalists typically write about the numbers and percentages of students admitted to the University of California and California State University systems each year. Rarely do we read about dropout and graduation rates.

Maybe if journalists reported the dropout rate of students who did take the SAT versus those who did not, that could get our state universities and colleges to think again.

It’s not the number admitted; it’s the number who graduate with a meaningful degree and can compete on the global stage.

Andrew Ko, San Marino