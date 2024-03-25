Letters to the Editor: I’ve argued cases to juries. Judge Aileen Cannon’s orders aren’t improper

Supporters of former President Trump demonstrate outside the U.S. courthouse in Miami on June 13, 2023.

To the editor: I’m no fan of former President Trump or U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. However, as an attorney with 40 years’ experience, including more than 30 jury trials, I don’t think Cannon’s orders are odd. (“Aileen Cannon’s handling of Trump’s classified records case just went from bad to horrible,” Opinion, March 20)

Drafting of jury instructions always begins before the jury is chosen. Cannon’s order requires the attorneys to draft all of the instructions that will be needed.

While the order identifies interpretations of the Presidential Records Act that should be included, it does not prohibit the attorneys from proposing instructions reflecting other interpretations. The judge will resolve disputes about which instructions are proper. We do not know at this point which instructions the judge will give.

Advertisement

Regarding whether the Espionage Act is unconstitutionally vague, until evidence is received in court, Cannon cannot answer the question whether what occurred is reasonably within the scope of the language of the statute. Allowing the issue to be raised after the evidence is in is not improper.

Has Cannon avoided issuance of appealable orders on these issues? Perhaps, but such an appeal would only further delay the start of the trial, which could ensure there is no trial before the election.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: Trump has been indicted for unlawfully retaining classified documents and then sharing them with unauthorized persons. Many members of Congress are lawyers. All judges are former lawyers, which raises the question: How can lawyers ignore facts witnessed by everyone and allow Trump to escape accountability?

Five people died in relation to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, yet some in Congress say it was a normal day in Washington.

Advertisement

The Mueller report in 2019 described numerous links between Russia and the Trump campaign, but then-Atty. Gen. William Barr covered it up.

More than 1,200 people have been charged for their participation in the insurrection, some convicted of seditious conspiracy, yet there is some doubt by the Supreme Court and members of Congress that it was an insurrection.

Facts are facts. Judge Aileen Cannon is trying everything she can to help Trump delay his inevitable fate. Why hasn’t the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals stepped in to demand her recusal?

Craig Simmons, Northridge